37-year-old man arrested after allegedly swinging karambit at police in Bedok South

Man allegedly swung karambit at police & put it against his neck at Bedok South

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly swinging a karambit at a police officer in Bedok South.

He also held the weapon against his own neck, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (27 Oct).

Driver becomes hostile when approached by police

At about 2.30am on Monday, officers from Bedok Police Division were patrolling the vicinity of Block 12 Bedok South Avenue 2.

They saw a car parked at a passenger drop-off point of the block.

When they checked on the male car driver, he became “hostile and aggressive”, SPF said.

Police taser man brandishing karambit in Bedok South

The driver allegedly swung a karambit — a small curved knife resembling a claw — at one of the officers.

He then held the weapon against his own neck, SPF said.

Although the officers repeatedly warned the man to drop the karambit, he did not do so.

To de-escalate and contain the situation, officers tasered him and arrested him.

Man charged in court with 2 offences

On Tuesday (28 Oct), the man was charged in court with two offences — using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and unauthorised possession of a karambit.

For the first one, he faces imprisonment of up to four years and/or a fine.

For unauthorised possession of weapons, he could be punished with a prison term of up to 36 months and a fine of up to S$40,000.

Violence against public servants not tolerated: SPF

SPF said it takes a “serious view” of those who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties.

It also does not tolerate acts of violence towards public servants who are carrying out their duties, it noted, adding:

We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

