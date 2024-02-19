Man allegedly kills chicken at S’pore park, witness urged to report incident to authorities

Man allegedly kills chicken at park in Singapore

While walking at a park in Singapore recently, a man spotted someone carrying what looked like a wild chicken in his hand.

He claimed that he later witnessed the latter killing the chicken in broad daylight.

Disturbed by what he saw, the man shared his experience in the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group on 17 Feb.

In the comments, many netizens urged him to report the incident to the authorities.

Man seemingly kills chicken with bare hands

In his Facebook post of the alleged chicken killing, Mr Lee uploaded images depicting the sequence of events that took place.

The photos featured a man clad in a blue t-shirt and Bermudas, with the first one showing him walking along a pathway while grasping a chicken in one hand.

He then turned in another direction, supposedly to the area where he would commence the alleged killing.

The last photo captured the man sitting on a grass patch with the chicken on the ground in front of him, as he placed both his hands on the creature.

Mr Lee claimed that the man killed the chicken, as he wrote in his caption: “Today while on my walk, I witnessed a killing… so the question is, is it legal?? Will the authorities do something?!?!”

Netizens urge witness to report incident to the authorities

The post garnered significant traction, with many netizens urging Mr Lee to report the incident to the authorities.

Although he never stated whether the chicken is free-roaming, one user who presumed so urged Mr Lee to find a way to stop the man before he does the same to other animals.

Another commenter suggested that the alleged culprit may not be aware of laws protecting animals in Singapore. Hence, they implored Mr Lee to submit the images to NParks via the OneService app.

Singapore’s revised Wildlife Act states that it is unlawful to kill, trap, take or keep wildlife in any location.

First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000 or handed an imprisonment term of up to 6 months or both.

MS News has reached out to Mr Lee and NParks for comments.

Also read: Man From S’pore Accused Of Killing Bali Resort Kitten Found With Cable Tie Around Neck

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.