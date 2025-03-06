Former Kinderland pre-school teacher pleads guilty to mistreatment of 4 toddlers, force-fed girl water until she chokes

Former Kinderland pre-school teacher pleads guilty to abuse of 4 toddlers

On Wednesday (5 Mar), a former Kinderland pre-school teacher admitted to the abuse of four children, aged between one and three, by force-feeding them water and handling them roughly.

The 35-year-old teacher, Lin Min, pleaded guilty to three counts of child ill-treatment, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Three additional charges will be considered during her sentencing on 13 Mar.

Ex-teacher force-feeds water to children by squeezing their mouths open

Lin’s actions came to light in June 2023 after videos of her mistreating children circulated online.

The footage, recorded by another teacher, showed Lin using excessive force to make the toddlers drink water.

In one instance, a two-year-old girl refused to drink, prompting Lin to push her to the floor and forcibly pour water into her mouth while holding it open. The girl coughed, choked, and cried as Lin continued force-feeding her.

Her parents were unaware of the abuse until the preschool informed them two months later, in August 2023.

They later told police that their daughter had been waking up in the middle of the night crying and repeatedly saying, “No” and “Bye-bye lao shi (teacher),” as if she wanted Lin to leave.

Pushes another child to ground & restrains him

Another victim, a two-year-old boy, suffered similar treatment.

Lin pushed him to the ground when he refused to drink water, forcefully restrained him, and poured water into his mouth while grabbing his forehead and tilting his head back.

As the boy struggled and broke free, Lin mocked him in Mandarin, saying he should “go to Japan and become a sumo wrestler.”

His parents also only learned about the abuse after being informed by the preschool.

They later reported that their son had developed a strong aversion to being touched on his head and back, resisted going to school, and had nightmares where he would cry out, “No, no, no, I don’t want.”

Prosecution seeks up to 24 months in jail

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jotham Tay described Lin’s actions as cruel and dismissed claims by her lawyer that she acted out of concern for the children’s well-being.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the prosecution is seeking a jail term of 18 to 24 months.

Lin’s lawyer argued that her case differed from others involving child abuse that left visible bruises.

While the prosecution highlighted that one of the victims was at risk of asphyxiation, the defence countered that the chances of that happening were “very low”, though they admitted the child experienced choking and discomfort.

“It is a very difficult job she does as a caregiver. She did the wrong thing and she will be paying for it with a very heavy price,” the defence said.

Kinderland stated that teachers had strict guidelines for handling misbehaving children, which included verbal discipline or temporarily withholding toys or games — not physical force.

Lin faces up to eight years in jail and/or a fine of up to S$8,000 for child ill-treatment.

