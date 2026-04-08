2m-long king cobra slithers into public toilet in Sungei Buloh, worries several netizens

Two-metre-long king cobra enters male public toilet in Sungei Buloh, NParks personnel present to ensure safety

Nature’s call apparently applies just as much to snakes as to humans, as Sungei Buloh visitors recently spotted a king cobra paying a visit to a public toilet.

Luckily, nobody was in the toilet at the time to get a surprise encounter with Singapore’s most venomous snake.

Snake takes a detour into male toilet

According to 60-year-old David Tan, the incident occurred at about 12.15pm on 5 April.

Mr Tan was heading home from Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve when he saw a small crowd gathering at a toilet at the Wetland Centre in Neo Tiew.

He told MS News the king cobra was initially on the rooftop of the Wetland Centre.

It eventually came down to the ground, whereupon it began to slowly slither into the male toilet.

It measured around two metres in length, with Mr Tan describing it as a young adult.

According to him, National Parks Board (NParks) personnel were present to ensure the safety of both humans and snake.

King cobra also slithers past cafeteria doors

In a video shared by Mr Tan, the cobra can be seen entering the toilet, but fortunately, no one was inside at the time.

The photographer said he remained calm during the encounter, having seen king cobras multiple times, including another sighting earlier in the day.

However, this was his first time encountering a cobra in a public toilet.

Mr Tan also shared that before making its way to the restroom, the king cobra was filmed slithering past the cafeteria doors, possibly in search of lunch.

Eventually, the cobra slithered into the vegetation and vanished out of sight.

MS News has reached out to NParks for their comments on the incident.

Cobras unlikely to attack humans

In the comments under Mr Tan’s Facebook post, several netizens expressed concern and fear about the encounter.

Many did not take to the idea of the king cobra interrupting someone doing their business inside the toilet.

However, Mr Tan assured them that cobras are shy and would move away from any humans they detect.

“Panic, and it will panic with you. Keep calm and carry on,” he advised.

Also read: 5 common mistakes to avoid during a snake encounter in S’pore, according to a wildlife expert

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Featured image adapted from David Tan on Facebook and courtesy of David Tan.