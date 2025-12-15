5 common mistakes to avoid during a snake encounter in S’pore, according to a wildlife expert

What to actually do when you encounter a snake in Singapore

In Singapore, coming across a snake is hardly rare. Just as common are the mistakes people make when it happens, which can lead to injuries or even fines.

MS News spoke to Dr Francis Seow-Choen, a colorectal surgeon and wildlife expert, about what not to do when you spot a slithery visitor.

1) Assuming snakes are dangerous & out to kill you

​​“The most common error is to think that the snake is out to bite and therefore kill people,” said Dr Seow-Choen.

In reality, most snakes are shyer than an introverted teen and want nothing to do with humans. They strike only when threatened, and out of Singapore’s 75 land snake species, just seven are considered particularly venomous to humans.

On 26 Nov, residents in Sembawang spotted a Sumatran spitting cobra under a playground bench, prompting concerns that it might harm children. But Dr Seow-Choen said the snake was likely just passing through.

“Unlike dogs or cats, snakes never chase people to bite them,” he explained, adding that cobras also rely on hissing and hood-flaring long before they consider biting or spitting venom.

2) Panicking & provoking snakes

Once someone assumes a snake is a lethal threat, panic tends to follow. And that panic often drives people to provoke the animal in an attempt to chase it away or even kill it.

“Throwing things or trying to chase a snake will only agitate it,” Dr Seow-Choen said. “The best course of action is to give the snake a clear path to retreat.”

Most bites happen when people get too close while attempting to confront the animal. Snakes, in turn, can be seriously injured or killed when frightened.

So stay calm, step back, and let it leave on its own. And if the risk of a bite isn’t deterrent enough, the S$10,000 fine for killing a snake might be.

3) Attempting to personally catch a snake

On 13 Aug, a video surfaced showing four men attempting to capture a python perched on a coffeeshop roof in Teck Whye.

One man hit it with a broom, sending it tumbling into the shop, and the group chased after it with the same broom and a plastic chair.

Although they eventually caught it, Dr Seow-Choen firmly disagreed with their approach, noting that pythons are nocturnal and often rest quietly in roof beams or trees during the day.

“There is absolutely no rush to capture a sleeping python,” he said, adding that the men had ample time to call NParks instead of attempting amateur snake wrangling (which is best left to the pros or to onscreen heroes in films like the new ‘Anaconda’).

4) Identifying & grabbing ‘non-venomous’ snakes

On 10 Nov, a property executive named Ben found a juvenile snake in a condo carpark. Believing it to be a non-venomous wolf snake, he picked it up with his bare hands and carried it to some nearby greenery.

Dr Seow-Choen acknowledged that Ben had identified the species correctly but strongly advised the public not to follow suit.

“It could turn out to be a venomous snake,” he said, noting that misidentification is common and that online tips about head shape or pupils are unreliable.

Even non-venomous species can cause injuries. Large constrictors like reticulated pythons — and anacondas in other parts of the world — can deliver painful bites despite lacking venom, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

5) Bothering snakes spotted in the wild

While many encounters happen in built-up areas, snakes are also a natural part of Singapore’s parks and reserves.

In April 2023, a Facebook user came across a black-and-white snake in the grass at Pasir Ris Park. A netizen identified it as a highly venomous banded krait and advised calling the authorities.

Dr Seow-Choen, however, felt this was unnecessary. “Many of these snakes are part and parcel of our outdoor and wild areas,” he said. “It would be the equivalent of a snake entering your house and calling NParks to remove you.”

No wonder the anaconda in the 1997 classic was so mad.

What to actually do when encountering a snake

Handling a snake encounter in Singapore is far simpler than trying to chase or confront one.

All you need to do is stay calm and keep still so you don’t startle the animal. Once you’ve composed yourself, back away slowly until there is enough space for both you and the snake to move off safely.

If the snake is in an urban or recreational area, call NParks at 1800-476-1600 or ACRES at 9783 7782. If it’s in the wild, the best thing you can do is exactly what the snake hopes you will do: leave it alone.

Featured image adapted from Benedict Haridas on Facebook and @pohtan2312 on TikTok, and courtesy of Dr Francis Seow-Choen.