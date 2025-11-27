Snake at Sembawang playground draws concerns after netizens identify it as venomous black spitting cobra

Kid spots snake at Sembawang playground on 26 Nov

Residents in Sembawang have raised concerns after a black snake was spotted at a heartland playground.

Some netizens later identified the snake as a black spitting cobra — a venomous species.

Concerned about the safety of children and community cats in the vicinity, some netizens have also urged authorities to take action.

Kid spots snake under bench at Sembawang playground

Chelsia Lee, the Facebook user who reposted the picture, said she received the image from a child’s parent, urging pet owners to be vigilant.

A child had taken the picture after spotting the snake at a playground near Block 366 Sembawang Crescent at about 10am on Wednesday (26 Nov).

The photo showed the black snake, measuring about one metre in length, positioned under a bench.

Chelsia was informed about the reptile as she feeds community cats in the area every Saturday.

She has also spread the information to fellow cat feeders in the area.

NParks alerted to sighting

Chelsia added that one of her friends had contacted the National Parks Board (NParks) regarding the sighting, but officers did not manage to find the snake.

She told MS News that she had heard “countless reports” of cobra sightings in the neighbourhood.

However, she believed that there was nothing the Town Council could do about it, as the area was near a canal.

“I hope feeders will be more alert during this period when most snakes are likely to come out to seek warmth from the cold weather,” Chelsia said.

MS News has reached out to Sembawang Town Council, NParks, and ACRES regarding the sighting.

Netizens identify snake as black spitting cobra

Many netizens identified the snake as a black spitting cobra — a venomous snake native to Singapore.

Users immediately expressed concern.

One cautioned that the snake could attack children at the playground.

Other netizens pointed out that community cats could be at risk, too.

They also highlighted that snakes tend to show up more often during the rainy season.

