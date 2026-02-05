Bedok South resident helpless after kingfishers repeatedly crash into home windows

Resident troubled after kingfishers crash into home’s windows daily

A Bedok South resident has turned to social media for help after a pair of kingfishers repeatedly crashed into her home windows.

In a TikTok video posted on 2 Feb, the homeowner shared footage of the birds flying straight into a glass window.

“We need help! Even bird spikes don’t stop them,” the caption read.

The clip shows at least one kingfisher hitting the window with a thud before flying off. After perching on a nearby tree for a short while, they proceed to fly into the window again.

Speaking to MS News, Jaime Wu, 54, a secretary, shared that the bird issues started a month ago.

Ms Wu said she had previously tried spikes, hanging discs and masking tape, but to no avail.

The recurring collisions have prompted her to seek advice on how to prevent further incidents.

Netizens chime in with various solutions

Several netizens chimed in with suggestions, with one explaining that birds sometimes mistake their own reflections as other birds.

Another TikTok user identified the birds as collared kingfishers and suggested getting bird repellent reflective rods.

One commenter also proposed installing reflective film on the windows, to which the OP said they will try it out soon.

Another netizen advised them to hang a plush toy animal outside the window, emphasising that it must be larger than the birds.

OP intends to try matte window film next

Ms Wu intends to try a matte window film next, at the advice of some netizens.

She also told MS News that prior to this, she encountered hornbills making loud noises at her corridor window.

While there is no specific information on the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) website for kingfishers, there are suggested solutions for hornbills should they start knocking on residents’ windows.

According to AVS, affected residents can consider installing bird deterrents, such as spikes or reflective objects, on their window ledges.

Also read: Birds collide into clear panels at bus stop along Dairy Farm Road, at least 2 dead

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jaimewu on TikTok & Birds of Singapore.