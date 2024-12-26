24-year-old arrested for alleged knife attack on man along Jalan Besar on Christmas Eve

24-year-old man fled the scene after knife attack along Jalan Besar

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack along Jalan Besar on Christmas Eve.

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) released on Wednesday (25 Dec), the suspect allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man at about 3.40am on Tuesday (24 Dec).

Suspect fled the scene after Jalan Besar knife attack

After the attack, the victim suffered lacerations and was taken to the hospital in a conscious state.

The suspect fled the scene.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the two men knew each other and had a prior dispute.

19 year-old woman detained for allegedly harbouring suspect

Officers from the Central Police Division swiftly identified the suspect, leading to his arrest on the same day at a residential unit along Keat Hong Close, which is in Choa Chu Kang.

During the operation, they also arrested a 19-year-old woman accused of harbouring the suspect, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Man charged in court

The man was charged in court on Thursday (26 Dec) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he faces life imprisonment or a jail term of up to 15 years, along with a fine or caning.

The police reminded the public that carrying a weapon in public without a lawful reason is an offence.

Those convicted may face up to five years in prison and a minimum of six strokes of the cane.

Also read: Man arrested following Hougang knife attack that left female hardware store employee with multiple stab wounds



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via Lianhe Zaobao and MS News.