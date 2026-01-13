M’sian man working in S’pore robbed at knifepoint at JB bus stop, phone & nearly S$1K stolen

3 men rob cross-border worker at knifepoint at JB bus stop

A Malaysian man who works in Singapore was recently robbed at knifepoint by three men while returning home to Johor Bahru (JB) from his shift.

The thieves took his valuables and withdrew RM3,000 (S$950) from his bank account in just 30 minutes.

Robbers take victim’s mobile phone & wallet at knifepoint

According to China Press, the incident occurred last Thursday (8 Jan).

28-year-old warehouse manager Mr Chen (transliterated) had taken a public bus across the border to JB after his shift.

After alighting at a bus stop in Taman Desa Tebrau at 7.30am, three burly men confronted him.

One of them pulled out a knife and took Mr Chen’s mobile phone, wallet, and other personal belongings.

His wallet contained numerous important items, including his driver’s licence and work permit.

The three robbers then fled through a pedestrian underpass next to the bus stop. Not daring to chase after the armed men, Mr Chen headed home.

Police suspect robbers may be repeat offenders

Within 30 minutes, the robbers used his stolen ATM card to transfer more than S$950 from his bank account to a Hong Kong account.

Mr Chen reported the incident to the police, who suspected the perpetrators to be a skilled group of repeat offenders.

The police confirmed that there are CCTV cameras near the scene of the crime. Investigations are ongoing.

Mr Chen’s wife also took to Facebook to warn those travelling from Singapore to be careful around the bus stop, with the post shared across various social media groups.

Featured image adapted from Louis Bella on Facebook and Shutter2U on Canva, for illustration purposes only.