Kopitiam Has S$0.50 Breakfast Sets Till 17 Oct, Redeem Through FairPrice Group App

Get S$0.50 Breakfast Sets At Select Kopitiam Outlets Till 17 Oct

It’s no secret that our wallets are feeling a little lighter these days with the rising costs of living.

Those skipping a meal or two to save some extra money need not do so any longer with Kopitiam’s 50-cent breakfast set.

To enjoy the sweet promotion, customers only have to pay via FairPrice Group’s app at the participating Kopitiam outlets.

Kopitiam breakfast set deal available daily

The breakfast set consists of kaya butter toast, two eggs, and a hot beverage of your choosing — whether it be coffee or tea.

In essence, you’ll be getting the full Singaporean breakfast at a fraction of the price.

According to a spokesperson from FairPrice Group, a meal such as the above would usually cost up to S$3.50.

They revealed in a press release that the FairPrice Group has rolled out the initiative in celebration of its 50th Anniversary.

The series of initiatives, including this breakfast discount, hopes to help Singaporeans save a pretty penny.

Redeem using FairPrice Group app

The offer is only valid till 17 Oct though, or until 50,000 breakfast sets have been redeemed.

To make the redemption process easier, remember to download the FairPrice Group (FPG) app beforehand as you’d need this to pay for your meal.

Once you’ve done so, add the voucher code ‘FPG50KSBF’ and pay via the app to enjoy the promotion.

Customers should also note that the breakfast deal is only valid at certain Kopitiam outlets. Visit here for a full list of participating locations.

That said, the promotion is available daily from 7am to 11am at these outlets. Furthermore, each customer is only entitled to one breakfast set.

This breakfast set is not FairPrice Group’s first initiative this year.

From 15 June to 3 Aug, the group saw 65,000 redemptions of Kopitiam’s 50 cents kopi and teh via the FPG app.

