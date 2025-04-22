Man in South Korea uses homemade flamethrower to set fire to apartment over alleged noise complaints

Man in South Korea uses homemade flamethrower to set fire to 21-floor building

On Monday (21 April) morning, a man in South Korea allegedly used a homemade flamethrower to set an apartment building ablaze over noise disputes.

According to The Korea Herald, one person died and at least six were injured from the resulting fire.

Man allegedly sets fire to apartment using flamethrower on 21 April

At around 8am, local police received reports of a fire at a 21-floor building in Seoul. The fire started on the fourth floor and was allegedly caused by a man with a flamethrower.

Authorities controlled the blaze within an hour and completely extinguished it at about 10am.

Unfortunately, the blaze left six people injured and killed one. Two elderly women in their 70s and 80s suffered full-body burns and fell from the fourth floor.

Four others suffered breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation. All six injured individuals were conveyed to the hospital

Police also found one deceased person on the fourth floor, whom they believe to be the arsonist.

Police found pesticide sprayer converted to flamethrower

A pesticide sprayer filled with fuel was found near where the fire started. Police also matched the fingerprints on the homemade flamethrower to the body of the deceased person.

Based on security footage, the suspect arrived at the apartment on his motorcycle, which was loaded with an extra fuel tank. The footage also revealed that the suspected arsonist never left the building, implying that he perished in the flames.

Nonetheless, police officers were deployed around the South Korean capital to ensure his capture if he escaped.

Suspect had noise dispute with neigbhbours

According to Chosun, the suspect previously had disputes with his neighbours over noise — he apparently lived on the third floor and assaulted a fourth-floor resident last September.

Although the police were alerted to the incident, the victim decided not to press charges. He said the suspect would, at times, hammer the ceiling and scare him awake while he was asleep at home.

The suspect also left behind a note that authorities believe to be a suicide note. Authorities said the note contained apologies for his family as well as ₩50,000 (S$46.65) meant for his mother’s hospital bills.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Arsonist in Australia forced to strip after accidentally setting own pants on fire



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chosun.