Korean Woman Livestreams At Café During Bangkok Shooting, Flees Siam Paragon Screaming

Korean Streamer Flees Siam Paragon Screaming On Livestream During Shooting

A terrifying shooting in a Thailand mall that left two people dead shocked many worldwide. The numerous videos from terrified patrons included an unfortunate Korean streamer.

The poor Korean woman, ‘Barbie Jini’, found herself in the middle of a livestream at a restaurant when a gunshot rang out.

Shaken and terrified, she grabbed her phone and fled the shopping mall, screaming.

Luckily, she managed to escape the mall unharmed, along with many others.

Korean streamer livestreams Bangkok mall shooting

The Korean streamer, known by her username ‘Barbie Jini’, was in the Siam Paragon mall during the shooting on 3 Oct. In fact, she caught the shooting in her livestream on Korean site AfreecaTV.

Presumably in Bangkok as a tourist, she set up her livestreaming phone and chatted with her viewers at a Japanese restaurant. What sounds to be gunshots and screams can be heard, but nobody seemed to notice them.

As she sipped her drink just seconds later, an even louder gunshot rang out, with shattering glass and numerous screams in the distance. The sounds startled Jini and the customers around her.

Wide-eyed in shock, Jini quickly got up and grabbed her camera. She rapidly asked, “What is it? What is it?” to no one in particular in Korean.

Korean streamer hurriedly flees Thailand mall

Other mall patrons began to flee, and Jini quickly joined them, asking “Why?” numerous times in Korean and English. The camera shook violently in her grasp.

Clearly terrified and teary-eyed, she broke into a run, overtaking many fleeing patrons. “What’s happening? What is it?” she screamed. She then let out an expletive in Korean.

“Gun!” She screamed out loud again, “It must be a gun!”

Thankfully, Jini soon made it out of Siam Paragon unharmed, followed by a large crowd of other fleeing shoppers.

She put some distance between her and the shopping mall before she stopped running. Completely out of breath, she continued walking away from the area along with many others.

Turning to another woman in the crowd, she asked in English, “What’s happening? Maybe gun?”

“Yeah!” The woman replied, though also confused. “Really? Oh my God!” Jini said, stunned.

She safely makes it back to her hotel

She continued on, trying to hail a taxi to leave the area. Jini explained to her viewers that upon hearing the gunshots and seeing some people starting to flee, she initially wondered if it was a prank.

However, when she saw a mother abandoning her stroller, she realised it was a serious situation and ran too.

“If I had been a little bit late, I could have been in big trouble,” Jini said, hands visibly still trembling.

Her live chat had erupted into confusion and fear when the shooting happened. The confusion turned into concern once she made it out onto the streets, with many encouraging her to catch her breath first and go far away from the mall.

Jini eventually made it back to her hotel room safely.

Police arrest two men for selling the gun to the suspect

On 3 Oct, a shocking shooting occurred at the Siam Paragon mall in downtown Bangkok, Thailand. The 14-year-old suspect, armed with a pistol, shot and killed two women and injured five others.

He eventually surrendered to the police and has been charged with murder.

The suspect faced five charges, two linked to premeditated and attempted murder, and three related to firearms.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the shooter used a blank-firing pistol modified for live ammunition.

Thai police arrested two men earlier today (5 Oct) on suspicion of selling the gun to the shooter. The shooting also resulted in calls for tighter gun control in Thailand.

Also read: 14-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Bangkok Shooting, Suffered Psychological Breakdown

