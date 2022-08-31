Driver Complains Car In KPE Has Loud Exhaust, Gets Called Out For Overly-Tinted Windows Instead

Netizens Call Out Driver For Tinted Windows After He Complains About Car’s Loud Exhaust In KPE

Motorists can get into conflict with one another for myriad reasons, from parking misunderstandings to traffic accidents. Sometimes, however, the complainant end up getting their missteps pointed out instead.

This was unfortunately the case for a driver who called out another motorist for having a loud exhaust while driving in a tunnel along KPE.

Instead of condemning the driver for the loud exhaust, netizens instead called out the complainant for having overly-tinted windows, which is illegal in Singapore.

Driver complains about car with loud exhaust in KPE

Posting to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Saturday (27 Aug), a netizen shared a video showing the subject of their complaint.

In an attached video, the user stated that there were deafening noises coming from the exhaust pipe of another vehicle, which was similarly travelling along a tunnel along KPE.

However, this wasn’t what captured netizens’ attention in the comments. Rather, the driver’s tinted windows, which showed up at the end of the video, made them sit up and take notice.

Netizens point out that front windscreen was too tinted

As multiple users point out, the OP’s windscreen might be too tinted, possibly breaching the limit set by LTA.

Source: FacebookWhile the other motorist may be guilty of modifying his exhaust pipe, this Facebook user pointed out that the OP is just as much so given the state of their front windscreen.

Excessively tinted windows against LTA regulations

One user even noted that the tinted windows made him think he had suddenly gone blind, highlighting the excessive nature of the modification.

When it comes to modifications such as installing tinted windows, Singaporeans drivers have to abide by guidelines set out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Motorists can have tinted windows if they wish to do so. However, they must comply with the international standards for safety glass.

Furthermore, they must ensure that at least 70% of light can pass through the front windscreen and front side windows. At least 25% of light must also be able to pass through the rear windscreen and the two rear side windows.

Additionally, the front windscreen should not affect the transmission of signals between the In-vehicle Unit (IU) and the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry.

If motorists are unsure that their windows comply with these regulations, they can send in their vehicles to any inspection centre authorised by LTA.

