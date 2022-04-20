K.STAR Karaoke Plaza Singapura Opens Till 3am Daily, Jio Your Friends For Late-Night KTV

K.STAR Karaoke Plaza Singapura Has Rooms Themed Like Galaxies & Carnivals For Late-Night KTV Sessions

Karaoke outlets have finally made their long-awaited comeback on Tuesday (19 Apr) after a two-year hiatus, along with nightclubs and discos. As most of us look forward to resuming our nightlife activities, karaoke fans should keep a particular K.STAR outlet on their radar.

With 22 themed rooms that sport space and carnival decors, you can enjoy hanging out with tutu-wearing astronauts in another realm.

Despite its low-key opening in Apr 2021, you may have missed this karaoke spot due to the pandemic restrictions. So here’s what to expect if you’re eager to embrace the nightlife with your BFFs soon.

K.STAR Karaoke at Plaza Singapura has themed rooms

Over at their Plaza Singapura outlet, K.STAR offers rooms with Dragon Ball Z, Funky Astro, Pink Carnival, and Retro Lounge themes. From S$25/hour for a room that can accommodate up to six people, you can escape your daily stresses for a sweet deal.

Goku stans can indulge in their obsession and even scream out the signature Kamehameha attack without much judgment at the Dragon Ball Z room.

You won’t ignite a large energy blast, but you might be able to get the power you need to get a higher score from the karaoke machine.

If there ever was a karaoke outlet in outer space, it would probably look like this room decked in astronaut prints, neon lights and bubble gum balls on the walls.

Large squads can check out the deluxe rooms that can accommodate up to 10 people. It won’t feel crowded as there are enough seats and ample space for everyone.

Panorama rooms have high-tech animations

Take your karaoke nights to the next level with the panorama rooms, which boast 360-degree wall projections with high-tech animations.

K.STAR Karaoke says you’ll be able to watch the room’s visuals and overall mood change based on your choice of song. Maybe you’ll even be able to relate to friends who are singing heartbreaking lyrics and crying their hearts out as the overall atmosphere changes.

Much like the deluxe rooms, panorama rooms can accommodate up to 12 people, though the limit will likely be 10, in line with existing safe management measures.

Grab snacks at the Korean mini mart

Karaoke sessions aren’t complete without snacks and drinks — and you won’t be disappointed by what K.STAR has to offer. Its mini mart follows a bright green and pink layout that evokes a playful and quirky atmosphere.

Shoppers can fill their baskets with Korean snacks such as chips, cream cookies, and instant noodles.

Pair it with a soju for $16 a bottle to feel like the K-drama lead who badly needs to turn their life around.

Karaoke nights till 3am

K.STAR Karaoke Plaza Singapura is a three-minute walk from Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station.

K.STAR Karaoke Plaza Singapura

Address: 68 Orchard Road, Plaza Singapura #04-09, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 12pm-3am daily

Telephone: 6266 4688

Website: K.STAR Singapore

Nearest MRT: Dhoby Ghaut Station

With new opening hours now extending till 3am, you’ll have ample time to let out all your emotions while belting out Pop hits late into the night.

Now that our nightlife scene is slowly returning, it’s a good time to have fun with your squad and live like the good ‘ol days.

Featured image adapted from K.STAR Singapore.