KTV Alibi Service Offered On Carousell For $500

An emerging KTV cluster among social hostesses and people who’ve visited KTV lounges has reached 87 cases as of today (15 Jul).

Due to this, visitors to these KTV lounges will have received texts from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There certainly would be a stigma that arises from having been to such places, where hostesses allegedly illegally entertain customers with games and drinks pouring.

An enterprising Carouseller has since stepped up to the plate to provide, of all things, an alibi for anyone who may potentially get in trouble with their spouse for visiting a KTV lounge.

For a fee, the user will give an excuse for your visitation.

But within 2 hours of the post appearing online, it’d disappeared.

Carousell user provides KTV alibi service

The listing was first put up on 15 Jul, advertising a KTV alibi service for the cool price of $500.

The user seems to be experienced in sales as he has a preamble about the ‘customers’ who may require the service.

Namely, those who went to a KTV lounge for an innocent dinner and definitely not to be entertained by social hostesses.

Source

For a “small” fee, the user can be hired to provide an alibi for any excuse the customer wants, although they note that it shouldn’t be anything illegal

The user even states that he’s “taken the fall” for countless others who got discovered visiting such places, but thanks to his skills have saved them.

Source

Sounds like someone who can do a professional job of taking blame.

Post taken down within 2 hours

Checks by MS News reveal that the post has been taken down.

Regardless, screenshots of the Carousell post had gone viral on social media by then.

It is unclear if Carousell removed the post or if the user did so themselves.

Whether this was due to overwhelming popularity or some other reason, we can’t be sure.

Providing a fake alibi to authorities is illegal

Let’s say you visited a KTV lounge and would prefer that your spouse or significant other not get the wrong idea about why you were there.

Technically, providing a fake alibi to them would not be illegal. Morally grey, certainly.

The police, on the other hand, is a different story, as giving them a fake alibi can count as obstruction of justice or perjury.

Note that it is also an offence to lie to authorities such as the Ministry of Health.

Display of entrepreneurship

From renting a boyfriend to reselling BTS packaging, Singapore certainly has its fair share of interesting listings and enterprising citizens.

If you’d prefer that your SO not harbour suspicions over having a business meeting at a KTV lounge, maybe this fake alibi service is for you.

Note that MS News do not recommend lying to your spouse or partner.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.