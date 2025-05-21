Lone man seen dancing at Lady Gaga concert in S’pore while others remain seated, netizens call out crowd’s low energy

TikToker captures man dancing at Lady Gaga concert in Singapore, crowd stays seated

At a high-energy concert like Lady Gaga’s, you’d expect everyone to be up on their feet, dancing and losing themselves in the music.

That was the case during Gaga’s first show in Singapore on Sunday (18 May), when one lone dancer was spotted grooving his heart out, all while the entire section around him stayed firmly seated.

TikTok user @bbellywellyjelly captured the moment in a now-viral video, showing the man dancing enthusiastically to Mother Monster’s performance as the rest of Section 114 sat motionless.

The caption read: “Dear Section 114, to those of you who told security to not stop this guy from dancing — you were the absolute best.”

Since being posted, the video has racked up over 80,000 views and dozens of comments — many in awe of the man’s energy, and equally shocked at how mellow the rest of the crowd was.

‘Why is nobody else dancing?’: Netizens express surprise at crowd’s low energy at Lady Gaga concert

Many users in the comments expressed disbelief that no one else was dancing at what should have been a raucous, high-octane event.

One user expressed disbelief at why people were sitting at the concert.

“Everyone should be dancing and jumping at a Lady Gaga concert,” another remarked.

Another commenter shared that they had been told by other people to sit down at the show.

“You have to expect people dancing,” they added.

One netizen asked why nobody else was dancing.

“I still can’t understand how there are people who go to a concert and stay seated, that is ridiculous,” another user wrote.

Things to note before attending Lady Gaga’s remaining shows

Lady Gaga still has two more shows on Wednesday (21 May) and Saturday (24 May).

If you are heading to the upcoming shows, here are some key tips to make your concert experience smoother:

Arrive early and take public transport where possible

Download your e-tickets before arriving

Travel light — or go bagless for express entry

To speed up security checks and avoid delays, leave these prohibited items at home:

All cameras, including digital, video, polaroid, and film

Glassware and glass bottles

Bags larger than 35cm x 20cm x 30cm

Fan boards exceeding A3 size

Soft toys larger than A4

Binoculars larger than A5

Flags, placards, or banners with offensive slogans, political messages, or ads

Lockers are available on-site if you need them. For more information, check the event guide.

Featured image adapted from @bbellywellyjelly on TikTok and Live Nation SG on Facebook.