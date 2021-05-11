Lady Uses Savings To Get Groceries For 100 Families In Need

While getting groceries might be a regular affair for most of us, it can be a luxury for those within our community who struggle to get by.

On Saturday (8 May), former MP Amrin Amin shared about a lady – Nor Hafizah Mohd – who decided to use her savings to purchase groceries for those in need.

Source

She then distributed the groceries to over 100 needy families.

Source

Lady uses savings on groceries for needy families

According to Mr Amrin, Hafizah had put together some $4,000 from her own savings as well as donations from her family.

Using the sum of money, she bought some basic groceries like vegetables, garlic, and onions at Pasir Panjang’s wholesale market.

Source

The groceries went to 100 families in need.

One of the beneficiaries of Hafizah’s initiative is Mr B — an elderly Chinese man who is currently caring for an intellectually disabled boy.

Source

Unsung heroes like Hafizah play an important role

Concluding his post, Mr Amrin shared that while Singapore might be an affluent country, there are still pockets of people within our community who need help.

Though help is available through the government, grassroots, and various organisations, he adds that unsung heroes like Nor Hafizah play an important role in our society.

When Mr Amrin met her during her distributions, he made sure to thank her for her generosity and kindness.

Hope her kindness inspires more of such initiatives

Kudos to Nor Hafizah for her kindness and coming up with the initiative.

Indeed, many of us take the little things in life for granted, forgetting that there are some living amidst us who need a helping hand to get by.

Hopefully, Nor Hafizah’s attitude will inspire more to do their part and help those in need in any way they can.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.