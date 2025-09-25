Tenant sprays landlady with insecticide after she threatens him with knife at Geylang condo

Singapore landlord sprayed with insecticide after threatening tenant with knife

A dispute between a condominium landlady and her tenant escalated into a confrontation involving a knife and insecticide after an argument over alleged cooking in the unit.

The tenant, Chen Yongxin (name transliterated from Mandarin), 44, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (24 Sept) to one count under the Protection from Harassment Act and was fined S$2,500.

Landlord accuses tenant of cooking in room

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on 27 July 2024 at The Sunny Spring apartment along Geylang Lorong 40.

The 51-year-old victim was the unit’s owner, while Chen was her tenant.

She confronted him about allegedly cooking in his room, which quickly led to a heated exchange filled with vulgarities.

At one point, she asked him if he wanted to fight.

The landlady then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and shouted at Chen.

In response, Chen armed himself with a can of insecticide.

Tenant sprays insecticide at landlord

Although the landlady put the knife down briefly, Chen angered her again, prompting her to pick it up once more and chase him.

Her son attempted to intervene, but both parties clashed again soon after.

Chen eventually sprayed insecticide directly at the landlady’s face.

The prosecution noted that Chen had prior convictions, including for voluntarily causing hurt and for past offences under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Accused pleads for leniency, cites terminal illness

In response, Chen’s lawyer argued that his client’s last offence was a decade ago, and he had not committed any crimes since then.

He added that it was the landlady who first provoked Chen and escalated the situation with a knife.

It was also Chen who told his girlfriend to call the police.

The lawyer stressed that no one was injured in the incident and that Chen later apologised to the landlady.

He noted that Chen had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and cooperated with investigators.

The court also heard that Chen has cancer and only nine months left to live, with his lawyer urging the judge to consider these factors and impose a lighter sentence.

Also read: Woman mistakenly pays S$900 for ‘coffin room’ in Jurong West, ends up sharing a toilet with 14 others

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & pixelshot on Canva, for illustration purposes only.