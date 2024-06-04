Large-scale landslide in Taiwan traps multiple vehicles, search & rescue ongoing

Large-scale landslide in Taiwan leaves multiple vehicles trapped

A large-scale landslide occurred at the Chaojing Park intersection of Beining Road in Zhongzheng District, Keelung City, around 2pm on Monday (3 June).

According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Transportation, six vehicles were trapped under the debris, reported United Daily News (UDN).

Two men were sent to the hospital, and search efforts are ongoing to determine if there are other people trapped.

Experts attribute the landslide to water softening the soil following continuous rain in the area over the past few days.

Massive chunks of rock fall on the road

A video of the incident showed that the landslide began from a smaller landslide in one area of the mountain.

Shortly after, a massive section of the mountain began to collapse, causing the ground to shake.

Another video captured massive chunks of rocks falling onto the road, trapping vehicles.

Photos and videos of the aftermath show a car and a truck partially buried in the rubble, while another car had been overturned and fallen down the slope of the road.

Six vehicles trapped under the debris

According to UDN, the Keelung City Fire Department received a report from the public at 2:28 pm and promptly dispatched 2 fire trucks, 4 ambulances, and 26 personnel to the area for search and rescue operations.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Transportation has confirmed that six vehicles were trapped under the debris.

Two men who sustained minor injuries were sent to the hospital.

Rescue workers are yet to clarify whether there are still other people trapped, according to an ET Today report.

Landslide in Taiwan caused by continuous rains

Lai Shiping, vice president of the Association of Geotechnical Engineers, told United Daily News that the landslide was due to water softening the soil, which caused it to loosen.

While it did not rain on the day of the incident, it had been raining continuously in northern Taiwan in the previous days.

Lai also noted that the dense vegetation on the mountain made it difficult to detect cracks and implement preventative measures.

