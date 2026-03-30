Laotian man arrested in Thailand for allegedly killing his girlfriend & abandoning her mutilated remains in canal

Laotian man kills girlfriend, mutilates her body, and abandons remains in canal

A 24-year-old Laotian man was arrested in Thailand for allegedly killing his girlfriend and abandoning her mutilated remains in a canal in Pak Kret, Pathum Thani province.

He later admitted to having an argument with the victim before murdering her over jealousy.

Victim’s brother reported her disappearance

On Tuesday (24 March), the victim’s 26-year-old brother, Mr Det (name transliterated from Thai), filed a report with Thung Song Hong Police, stating that his younger sister, Ms Ram (name transliterated from Thai), 20, had disappeared.

He suspected she might have been murdered and dismembered by her boyfriend, Tom (name transliterated from Thai).

His suspicion arose after visiting his sister’s residence in Soi Chaeng Watthana 14, where he noticed a foul metallic stench, and found that Tom was not in the room.

Police noticed boyfriend’s suspicious behaviour

Subsequently, the investigative team followed the leads until they discovered footage of Tom’s suspicious behaviour.

CCTV images showed that Ms Ram, who had entered the room with Tom, never came back out.

When tracing the full timeline, Thung Song Hong Police discovered that Tom and his girlfriend entered the room in Soi Chaeng Watthana 14 at approximately 7.30am on Sunday (22 March).

Victim allegedly called brother for help

Later that evening, around 6.30pm, Ms Ram reportedly called her brother to ask for help.

During that interval, the footage showed only Tom walking in and out of the room.

The suspicious behaviour intensified starting at 10pm, when he began carrying black bags into the room, walking in and out repeatedly until midnight.

He was seen again at around 4am, leaving the room with a backpack.

Meanwhile, Mr Det arrived at the room to meet Tom at 7.30pm on Monday (23 March).

Victim’s brother found suspect gone after filing police report

At that moment, Mr Det sensed that Tom might have harmed his sister. However, Tom claimed that his sister had run away and even tried to persuade him to help dispose of some items.

Mr Det then used a ruse to stall for time while secretly going to the police at around 8pm.

During that window, Tom packed his belongings and fled. By the time Mr Det returned, he was gone.

At around 5pm on Tuesday, Tom was apprehended while attempting to cross the border back into Laos.

During initial questioning, Tom confessed to the murder and dismemberment of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Ms Ram.

He admitted to scattering eight trash bags containing her remains across various locations, including a canal, a roadside, and a wooded area near Prapa Canal.

Authorities discovered 6 bags of victim’s remains

Authorities eventually found six black bags containing human remains in a canal and surrounding overgrown grass near a school in Ban Mai Sub-District at around 7.50pm on the same day.

The victim’s head was also found wrapped in a patterned green towel.

The 7th and 8th bags were left in a trash bin in front of the apartment. However, initial checks revealed that a garbage collection truck had already emptied the bin on the day of the incident.

The investigative team is currently tracking the specific truck and its disposal route to locate the two missing bags.

Motive was jealousy & domestic dispute

Tom, who worked as a cook at a local hospital and was skilled in butchery, revealed that he entered Thailand legally in Aug 2023.

He also claimed that the motive was intense jealousy and a domestic dispute.

He had repeatedly asked Ms Ram to quit her job as a waitress at a bar in Pattaya, but she refused and sought to end the relationship, citing his violent temperament.

On Sunday, a heated argument broke out at their apartment in Soi Chaeng Watthana 14. Tom admitted that he killed Ms Ram in a fit of rage.

To conceal the crime, he used a kitchen knife to dismember the body, starting from the knees and working his way upwards.

He then separated the remains into eight trash bags purchased from a nearby convenience store.

Tried to flee the country

After the murder, the suspect, Tom, used a ride-hailing app to transport the bags to various disposal sites.

He then stole 4,050 baht (S$158) in cash from the victim.

On the morning of Tuesday (24 March), he flew from Don Mueang Airport to Udon Thani.

After lingering at the airport until 4pm, he took a motorcycle taxi to the Nong Khai border, where immigration officers ultimately intercepted him before he could flee the country.

Also read: 42-year-old man in Indonesia kills 15-year-old girlfriend after she mocked him for not having money to buy iPhone



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Featured image adapted from Amarin TV and Khaosod.