Law Allowing Covid-19 Measures Extended By 1 Year

For close to 2 years now, the authorities have implemented Covid-19 measures in a bid to curb transmissions in Singapore.

Although the coronavirus is becoming endemic in Singapore, some measures might still be needed in the near future.

On Friday (11 Mar), Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said that the law which allows the authorities to impose Covid-19 measures will be extended till Apr 2023.

This will reportedly allow the Government to remain flexible and adaptable in the face of evolving pandemic situations and potential new variants.

Law allowing Covid-19 measures to remain till Apr 2023

Speaking in Parliament on Friday (11 Mar), Dr Koh proposed the extension of the validity of Part 7 of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act for an additional year, till 8 Apr 2023.

Source

The law allows the authorities to implement Covid-19 control measures, such as those affecting social group sizes.

According to Dr Koh, the extension will allow the authorities to be “nimble and adaptable” in response to the evolving pandemic situation.

Though there have been signs of local cases peaking, he warned that the pandemic is not over. New waves and variations may still surface.

Even as Singapore moves towards a greater sense of normalcy, safe management measures (SMMs) remain necessary for now.

In the latest update, MOH announced plans to streamline them to 5 simple areas:

Capacity limit

Group sizes

Mask wearing

Safe distancing

Workplace arrangements

Dr Koh assured that should Covid-19 cease to be a threat before the new deadline, Part 7 of the law may lapse following a repeal.

MPs call for greater clarity & regular review of measures

Though MPs supported the extension, they also called for greater clarity and regular reviews of the Covid-19 measures.

MP Yip Hon Weng, for instance, requested the use of specific indicators when determining if or when an extension of measures is necessary.

Meanwhile, Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim called the extension “prudent” but questioned its effectiveness given the widespread nature of Covid-19 today.

Source

Hope this is the last round of extension

Even as Covid-19 becomes increasingly endemic, it appears SMMs will have to remain to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Hopefully, this will be the last round of required extensions before residents can bid farewell to measures such as mandatory mask-wearing.

Featured image by MS News.