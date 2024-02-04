Lazada & S’pore Workers Union Agree On Enhanced Support Package For Eligible Retrenched Staff

Lazada & Food, Drinks & Allied Workers Union Reach Settlement Regarding Retrenched Staff

After weeks of discussion, Lazada and the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) have arrived at an amicable settlement about the e-commerce company’s recent retrenchment exercise.

Both parties have since agreed on an enhanced support package for eligible individuals who are union members affected by the layoffs.

In a joint media statement today (4 Feb), Lazada and FDAWU revealed that they’ve reached an “amicable settlement following productive discussions on Lazada’s recent business transformation exercise in Singapore”.

Agreeing to prioritise workers’ interests, both parties promise to work closely in addressing affected workers’ concerns.

On Lazada’s part, the e-commerce company has established a dedicated training fund. The FDAWU can use this fund to assist former Lazada employees in finding jobs and supporting their employability.

Ex-employees affected by the layoffs that happened at Lazada between 3 and 5 Jan 2024 should email FDAWU at fdawu@ntuc.org.sg by 5pm on 20 Feb for further information.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng also posted about the settlement on Facebook today (4 Feb).

In his post, he recognised FDAWU’s intervention as “a strong testament to how our unions can represent and protect their members’ interests”.

Mr Ng thus encourages companies to partner with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and its affiliated unions to find fair solutions for workers.

He concluded his post by assuring workers that they are not alone and that the various unions are here to support them.

Committed to ensuring care for workers’ interests

Acknowledging that the retrenchment affected non-unionised, general branch members of Lazada, the FDAWU expressed its hope to support some of these eligible individuals as well.

The union and Lazada also highlighted their commitment to “strengthening labour-management relations and ensuring workers’ interests are looked after”.

Both FDAWU and NTUC thanked Lazada for its cooperation. They also conveyed their appreciation to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for facilitating discussions.

