Wake with 70 LED wreaths obstructs Farrer Park road, family ‘uncooperative’ despite Town Council reminders

Pek Kio wake has 70 LED wreaths, flouting NEA limit & obstructing roads

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tanjong Pagar GRC Alvin Tan has addressed residents’ concerns after a wake along Gloucester Road in Pek Kio displayed about 70 LED wreaths — far exceeding the National Environment Agency (NEA) guideline of 10 — and caused obstruction along the road and pavement.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (9 Nov), Mr Tan said he was alerted to the issue by members of the community, who noticed the large number of LED wreaths placed opposite Pek Kio Community Centre.

Photos he shared showed large pink and blue wreaths lined along the roadside.

According to Mr Tan, the way the wreaths were arranged blocked sightlines for motorists and pedestrians.

Parents and students from nearby primary and pre-schools also had near misses while crossing the area.

Several wreaths had toppled over, including in front of a zebra crossing, obstructing traffic and creating a road hazard.

Town Council’s response & ‘uncooperative’ behaviour

Mr Tan said the Town Council reached out to the family and requested that they remove the excess wreaths.

However, despite “repeated gentle reminders”, the parties involved were “uncooperative” and “made things difficult” for the Town Council workers.

“They had also switched on all 70 LED wreaths late into the night, against Town Council’s advice,” he added.

Mr Tan emphasised that he fully understands and empathises with families when they have lost loved ones, adding that he visits many of them personally to offer support.

He noted that most wakes in the constituency are “dignified affairs”, and families generally do not cause “disamenities” to fellow residents.

“I hope we will continue to foster this community spirit and be considerate to one another,” Mr Tan said.

Excess wreaths removed & fines issued

In a subsequent comment on his post, Mr Tan provided an update thanking the public for their feedback.

He said the Town Council had physically removed the excess wreaths over the weekend, and that fines were issued for non-compliance with Town Council by-laws.

He also shared a photo showing workers dismantling and clearing the wreaths from the roadside.

Under NEA guidelines, funeral wakes are allowed up to 10 light-emitting wreaths.

These displays must be kept within the wake area and are subject to Town Council or relevant authority approval.

Also read: More than 250 Electronic Wreaths At Ang Mo Kio Funeral Spark Controversy Among Residents

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Alvin Tan on Facebook.