Lee Suet Fern Makes Red Dress With Rabbit Motifs That’s A Perfect CNY Outfit

Lee Suet Fern Makes Dress With Rabbits Motifs For CNY, Goes From Quilts To Dressmaking With Ease

Anyone who’s been following the social media of Mr Lee Hsien Yang will know that his wife Lee Suet Fern is a master quilter.

However, it seems that having already conquered quilting, Mrs Lee has turned to another creative endeavour — dressmaking.

Turns out that she’s equally talented at this, as she recently made a charming red dress with rabbit motifs.

The outfit is perfect for impressing your relatives when you go bai nian (visiting) during the Chinese New Year (CNY).

Mrs Lee started dressmaking classes 2 years ago

In a Facebook post on Saturday (21 Jan), Mr Lee revealed that his wife started taking dressmaking classes two years ago — when the world was still in the throes of a pandemic.

The brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that since then, she’s been making her own clothes.

The hard work seems to have paid off handsomely, as the proud husband has introduced some of her creations to the world.

Lee Suet Fern creates stunning & elegant dress

From the photos he shared, Mrs Lee’s creation is a stunning yet modest frock that has an unmistakable chinois element.

It’s something like a cheongsam but with long sleeves, a covered neckline and knee-length skirt that can be worn with pants.

The most interesting touch is the rabbit motif, which was obviously used with the Year Of The Rabbit in mind.

We think it’s perfect for those who want to dazzle their relatives but remain elegant and imperial.

Netizens are full of admiration

Netizens definitely agreed, with many admiring the dress down to its details.

Others marvelled at how Mrs Lee seems to excel at anything, from quilting to dressmaking.

One commenter asked, in all seriousness, if she accepted orders.

Lee Suet Fern has mastered another skill

Of course, Mrs Lee had already proven to be adept at quilting, having quilted whole carpets, bags and face masks and even taken part in international competitions.

She’s also used her skills for good, when she donated a beautiful quilt she painstakingly made to a charitable cause.

Her husband is unsurprisingly a direct beneficiary of her creativity, as Mr Lee has been seen out and about wearing an embroidered face mask she made for him.

Now that she’s also an accomplished dressmaker, perhaps we can look forward to the lucky man wearing nice shirts made especially for him.

Kudos to Mrs Lee for mastering another skill, and perhaps she can consider really selling her creations to fans someday.