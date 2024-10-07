Motorcycle racer in M’sia uses license plate smaller than coin to evade law enforcers

Motorcycle racer in Malaysia uses license plate smaller than coin

On Sunday (6 Oct), traffic enforcers in Kangar, Malaysia, caught a motorcycle rider using a license plate smaller than a 5-cent Malaysian coin during an operation.

Kangar District Police Chief Yusharifuddin noted that the intention behind using such a small license plate was “obviously to avoid being discovered by law enforcement officers when racing.”

According to local reports, the police believed that while there were no motorcycle racing activities observed during the crackdown, the modified motorcycles seized led them to speculate that some of the riders might be speed racers.

Tickets issued for various traffic violations

The operation involved 56 officers from traffic enforcement, crime prevention, and drug enforcement.

As of 4am on Monday (7 Oct), the police issued 561 tickets for various traffic violations, including having no rearview mirror, no driver’s license, no license plate, use of fancy or fake license plates, and modified exhaust pipes.

The riders and passengers inspected were aged between 13 and 47, with many riding together for leisure.

The fines ranged from RM 300 (S$91) to a maximum of RM 2,000 (S$609).

Additionally, two men were arrested for violating the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The police also took legal action against parents who allowed their 13-year-old child to ride a motorcycle.

License plate smaller than 1-cent coin found in 2022

This was not the first instance of Malaysian police finding vehicles with tiny license plates.

In 2022, Perak police discovered a motorcycle license plate with letters smaller than a 1-cent coin, China Press reported.

Also read: ‘Better than you dying on the streets’: M’sian father sets son’s motorcycle on fire

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Seehua