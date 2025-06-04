‘Good old days’: Redditors nostalgic over photos of Lim Chu Kang Road ahead of its closure

Redditor photographs Lim Chu Kang Road, netizens reminisce over smell of chicken farm

If you grew up in Singapore, chances are that Lim Chu Kang Road will ring a bell. From vast cemeteries to army training grounds, the road is sure to bring back nostalgic memories.

However, starting 8 June, about 8km of the road will be realigned, and the existing stretch decommissioned — effectively marking the end of an era.

One photographer made a trip down Lim Chu Kang Road on Monday (2 June) to document its final days.

Photographer captures frozen-in-time images

In a post titled “The final days of Lim Chu Kang Road” on the r/singapore subreddit, the user @fr_echidna shared a series of images that looked as though they were taken decades ago.

The photos, which were shot with a Casio EX-V7 digital camera and featured deserted roads, an old-school bus stop, and cemetery paths, looked straight out of the 1990s.

The post has garnered more than 960 upvotes at the time of writing, as netizens flooded the thread with memories of serving their National Service (NS) in the area.

One user shared that they “will always miss” the rojak stall they frequented during training. Another chimed, “The muah chee was the closest thing to civilisation”.

One netizen similarly pointed out the area’s seclusion: “Remembering the days [when] we tried squeezing up the only bus that [would] take us to civilisation in the 90s.”

“Good old days,” added the user.

Lim Chu Kang Road’s eerie quietness, especially being home to Singapore’s largest cemetery complex, was another common theme.

Many former NSFs noted that training there at night was spooky.

Meanwhile, one commenter noted that the best time to visit was at dawn, when “the road would be enveloped in fog, like Silent Hill”.

“I can smell the chicken farm”

Apart from army memories, other Singaporeans brought up the noticeable odour specific to the area.

“I can smell the chicken farm,” one user declared, while others agreed that the smell of chicken waste was a scent that one would never forget.

Speaking to MS News, the photographer, who prefers to remain anonymous, said that the road was “pretty much deserted” during their visit at around noon.

They added that the area was bustling with construction activity, likely due to the upcoming road realignment.

The photographer, who has a special interest in capturing places that are going to be demolished, described the road realignment as a “major change”.

They further noted that Lim Chu Kang Road has “largely remained frozen in time” for the past 30 years.

Featured images adapted from @Fr_echidna on Reddit.