Eligible households in Limbang to receive S$20 vending machine credits monthly to help with daily necessities

Eligible Limbang residents to receive S$20 monthly credits to purchase necessities from vending machines

Eligible residents in Singapore’s Limbang ward are set to receive a boost in tackling the rising cost of living. On Sunday (29 June), a new initiative called Project Sama Sama @ North West was launched, offering about 350 households S$20 in monthly credits to redeem daily necessities from specially stocked vending machines.

These credits will be disbursed each month for an entire year, providing crucial support to lower-income families in the area.

24/7 vending machines stocked with daily essentials for Limbang residents

According to The Straits Times, three vending machines have been set up at Block 537, Choa Chu Kang Street 51, offering a selection of daily essentials, including:

bread

beverages

newspapers

hygiene products

medical necessities

These machines operate 24/7, meaning residents can grab what they need at any hour of the day.

Project aims to support underprivileged households in the North West

Project Sama Sama is a collaboration between the North West Community Development Council (CDC), SPH Media, and local tech firm Auresys.

It aims to provide timely assistance to underprivileged residents across the North West district.

First launched in July 2024 at Zhenghua ward in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, the initiative has since expanded to Woodgrove, Canberra, and Nee Soon South, covering more areas in the North West district.

With its latest rollout in Limbang, the programme is now expected to support up to 8,000 households, ST reported.

Plans to expand & help more families

Speaking at the launch event at Block 537 on Sunday (29 June), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called the initiative “a good example of how we can come together to strengthen community networks and provide more meaningful support to those who need it most”.

PM Wong also praised the effort, calling it a “meaningful initiative by North West CDC to support households in need“.

North West District Mayor Alex Yam, who is also MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, praised the vending machines for their efficiency in delivering support to residents.

“Moving forward, we plan to expand the project across the North West district, to extend our reach and help more vulnerable families,” he said.

