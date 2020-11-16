LINE Friends Masks In Hong Kong Available On Carousell & Airfrov

LINE Friends merch collectors loved their BBT fridges, earbuds, and vacuum cleaners. If you’re a fan, then you’ll adore this new collection.

LINE Friends announced that they will be releasing disposable masks this Friday (20 Nov). The masks feature the lovely Sally, the lively Cony, and the cute Brown.

Let’s take a look at this adorable set of masks.

LINE Friends disposable masks has character icons

LINE Friends’ disposable masks can filter 99% of bacteria, particles, and viruses.

For those who want to keep it simple, we recommend this white disposable mask with an icon of Brown. Just like the character’s personality, you can keep calm knowing he’ll ‘protect’ you.

This special edition of Varsity Brown has orange ear straps and a dark blue mask. The colours are inspired by the upcoming autumn and winter season.

Cony, our favourite rabbit, also has her very own mask in pastel pink packaging. Since it comes in versatile white, it’ll be easy to match it with your outfits for work, school or travel.

Tag along with Sally the chick by choosing her mask. Similar to other LINE Friends masks, this version is breathable, comfy, and soft.

Available for pre-order in Carousell & Airfrov

The masks will only be released in Hong Kong for now. Lucky for us, Carousell and Airfrov merchants are collecting pre-orders from $34.

Each box comes with 30 pieces of individually wrapped masks.

You can also check out the HK Plus website to learn more about these products.

Stay safe with chio masks

In recent months, we’ve seen our fair share of creative face masks. Hence, we’re delighted to discover that LINE Friends has joined the bandwagon with their latest collection.

The LINE Friends disposable masks boasts of 99% filtration to protect you from the virus. So, you can hang out with friends while your favourite character ‘defends’ you from pathogens.

What do you think of the masks? Will you be copping a box? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from H Plus HK.