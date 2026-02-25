Lion dance troupe criticised for performing on AMK hawker centre tables, says surfaces are wiped after

Lion dance troupe criticised for performing on hawker centre tables, dancer says practice is ‘a norm’

A lion dance performance at a hawker centre in Ang Mo Kio has sparked debate online after members of a troupe were seen standing and hopping on dining tables during their routine.

The video, shared by Kuo Chuan Arts and Cultural on TikTok on Tuesday (24 Feb), showed the performers moving across seats and tables as patrons looked on.

While some bystanders appeared entertained, the clip drew mixed reactions over hygiene and safety concerns.

Lion dancers perform on dining tables

In the video, the lion dancers are seen jumping from chairs onto a dining table in their shoes before remaining on the tabletop to continue their routine.

On another table positioned directly in front of them, an arrangement of fruits, vegetables, and several cans of beer can be seen laid out.

Patrons and passers-by watched the performance, with several recording the moment on their phones.

Netizens debate on cleanliness

The footage quickly gained traction online, prompting discussion over whether stepping on tables in a food establishment was appropriate.

Many netizens questioned whether the act was hygienic, pointing out that the tables are used for dining.

Some asked why the performance had to be carried out on surfaces where people eat.

One commenter said such acts should not be encouraged, citing potential safety risks for the performers.

Others were more understanding, noting that tables can be wiped down after the show and that the dancers may have been working within space constraints to deliver a lively performance.

Lion dancer says tables are cleaned before and after performance

Speaking to MS News, Ayie, a full-time lion dancer from the troupe, said performing in hawker centres is common and depends largely on client requests.

“We can perform anywhere, depending on where the customer or client wants us to perform,” he said, adding that in this case, it was a customer request for them to perform on the tables.

“It is normal for lion dancers to perform on tables when there is less space,” he explained.

Addressing hygiene concerns, Ayie said supporters wipe down the tables before the performance, noting that oily surfaces can be slippery and pose a risk to the dancers.

He added that the tables are cleaned again after the performance concludes.

Lion dance troupe is known for predominantly Malay line-up

Kuo Chuan Arts and Cultural is known for its predominantly Malay line-up, which distinguishes it from many other lion dance troupes.

The company has been performing for more than 20 years and has been booked to perform at the Ang Mo Kio market for nearly a decade.

“We don’t know how many tables we have climbed on,” Ayie joked.

The troupe is also the only Malay team registered with the Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation and actively competes in overseas competitions.

Emphasising their intentions, Ayie said the group performs to bring joy to audiences.

“We want to give the best performance to our customers,” he said.

