Lion Dance Featured In M’sia Thaipusam Celebrations, Locals Express Pride In Country’s Racial Harmony

Lion Dance Cameos In Thaipusam Celebrations On 4 Feb

Many of us probably know that lion dance performances happen during Chinese New Year (CNY) and foot processions happen during Thaipusam.

Both are equally vibrant spectacles but to see them occurring at the same time is rare.

A lucky bystander in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, managed to witness such a unique event recently and recorded the occasion.

Lion dance troupe performs in front of Hindu procession in Malaysia

A TikTok video posted on 4 Feb captures a lion dance performance amidst a throng of Hindu devotees.

At the start of the video, two blue lions are seen approaching a stationary chariot.

Throughout the video, they dance to traditional Chinese drums while religious Hindu recitations can simultaneously be heard.

As the devotees pass on a garland towards the chariot, the blue lions stand at rapt attention.

Malaysians express joy at the unusual scene

While Malaysians are no strangers to diversity, the scenes in the video are still an unusual sight for most.

After all, it’s uncommon to see a lion dance performance during a Thaipusam procession.

One TikTok user shared that she had never witnessed such a phenomenon.

In response, some explained a possible reason for the occasion.

They pointed out that this year, the Hindu festival coincides with Chap Goh Mei, the last day of CNY.

Despite some confusion, most are proud of what they see as the embodiment of multiculturalism in Malaysia.

One viewer said that Malaysians always show respect for different religions.

Another user claimed that one can only observe such unity and harmony in Malaysia.

Lion dance during Thaipusam celebrations leaves many in awe

Based on the reactions, most Malaysians appear to be proud to see this celebration of racial harmony.

As the two culturally significant days coincide only once in a blue moon, seeing such a joyous celebration is truly unique.

This precious event is proof that different cultures can coexist and thrive alongside each other.

Featured image adapted from @rajaratnamsabaratnam2 on TikTok.