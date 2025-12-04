Loan sharks from S’pore allegedly burn down home in M’sia, victim’s family loses over S$94K

Alleged Singaporean loan sharks set fire to house in Malaysia despite victim never borrowing any money

A horrific incident unfolded in Malaysia when alleged Singaporean loan sharks set fire to a family’s home after the victim became involved in a remittance scam linked to a loan advertisement.

The devastating attack left the victim’s family homeless and caused over RM300,000 (S$94,000) in damages, reports Malaysian news outlet China Press.

Victim receives threats after filling out details in loan ad

The victim, identified as Mr He (name transliterated), a 30-year-old driver based in Singapore, saw an advertisement for a loan on Facebook on 7 Nov and decided to apply.

After filling out his details, Mr He decided not to proceed with the loan. However, just three days later, the situation took a dangerous turn.

According to his wife, Ms Zheng (name transliterated), the couple began receiving threatening messages from loan sharks demanding repayment of RM11,142 (S$3,500).

The loan sharks warned that if the amount was not paid, they would burn down Mr He’s father’s house in Johor.

Family forced to pay S$7,000 after threats of violence

Checking his bank account, Mr He discovered that a sum of S$300 had been remitted into his account on the same day he filled out his loan application.

About a week later, he received threatening messages from two different Singaporean numbers. But since the couple had not borrowed any money, they chose to ignore them.

However, on 15 Nov, the loan sharks made good on their threat. They set fire to the home of Ms He’s father in Johor, leaving the family devastated.

The perpetrators then threatened again, promising that the next target would be Ms Zheng’s father’s house in Ipoh, Perak.

Faced with further threats, the couple was forced to pay S$7,000 to ensure their safety, a payment that Ms Zheng believed would end the harassment.

Unfortunately, the perpetrators continued to demand money, extorting another S$5,000, claiming it was the “arson fee” for the runners sent to carry out the attack.

CCTV footage captures terrifying arson attack

CCTV footage shared by Ms Zheng shows flames suddenly engulfing the courtyard of Mr He’s elderly parents’ house at around 2.26am, spreading rapidly and destroying the home’s contents.

Furniture and belongings in the living room and bedrooms were not spared, rendering the entire house uninhabitable.

Despite the fire department’s swift response, the damage was extensive.

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time of the fire, but the losses were severe, with the family’s home destroyed and their lives turned upside down.

Mr He’s parents are now temporarily staying at another son’s house, while the financial and emotional toll continues to mount.

The total damages from the fire are estimated at S$94,000.

The incident has been reported to both the Malaysian Police and the Singapore Police, and investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from China Press.