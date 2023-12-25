Loh Kean Yew Announces He’s Engaged, Proposed To Fiancée On Christmas Eve Last Year

Loh Kean Yew Announces Engagement After Romantic 2022 Proposal In Front Of Marina Bay Sands

Sorry, ladies, one of Singapore’s most eligible bachelors is now off the market.

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew has announced that he’s engaged to a mysterious lady.

In fact, they have already been engaged for one year as he proposed to her on Christmas Eve last year.

Loh Kean Yew got engaged on 24 Dec 2022

In an Instagram post on Sunday (24 Dec), Loh, 26, finally shared with Singaporeans some photos from a life-changing event exactly one year ago.

On 24 Dec 2022, he proposed to the lucky woman in a romantic set-up complete with flowers and candles.

Like a true Singapore boy, he did this with a view of the iconic Singapore attraction the Marina Bay Sands.

Of course, she said yes to the badminton superstar.

Loh Kean Yew engaged to mystery woman

Loh, who is the 2021 world champion and is currently ranked 10th in the world, didn’t reveal the name of his fiancée.

He didn’t show her full face, either, choosing to post photos of her back or side view.

However, we know her name has a “jia” in it, as he used the hashtag #jiayew to symbolise their names.

Photographer kept secret for 1 year

Besides sharing the big news, Loh also tagged the photographer Chin An in the post.

In an Instagram story, he revealed that he’d kept mum about the engagement for a whole year.

That’s a good friend, indeed.

MS News sends our congratulations to Loh. We wish him and his partner everlasting happiness.

