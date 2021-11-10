Loh Kean Yew Could Have Represented Malaysia, According To Newspaper

Singaporeans were overjoyed when badminton player Loh Kean Yew won the Hylo Open in Germany, defeating Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia.

However, a Malaysian newspaper pointed out that it could’ve been an all-Malaysian final, as Loh was born in Penang but moved to Singapore when he was 13.

The article also alleged that other players from Malaysia and Indonesia had been enticed by Singapore.

For his part, Loh says he’s proud to represent Singapore and has served NS here.

Loh Kean Yew switched to Singapore from Malaysia

The New Straits Times (NST) said on 9 Nov that Loh was born in Penang and was part of the Penang Badminton Association. As such, he could have been a Malaysian national player today.

But when he was 12, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) offered him a scholarship, which he accepted, following in the footsteps of his brother Kean Hean.

The older Loh is now also Singaporean.

Many Malaysian badminton players in Singapore

According to a source close to Malaysia’s badminton association, he claimed that there are more Malaysian players in Singapore.

The source also alleged that other players like Soniia and Lydia Cheah were approached by Singapore.

In fact, one of our biggest moves was when we intervened to stop Goh Jin Wei from making the move to Singapore

The Singapore Sports School has denied that they approached her, saying that she applied for a scholarship of her own accord.

SBA also said at the time that “anybody can still offer anything and it’s up to her to sort it out” with Malaysia’s badminton association.

The source noted that while the practice isn’t wrong, they would allegedly try to entice the players’ parents at tournaments in Malaysia.

Other national players who were originally from Malaysia include:

Yeo Jia Min

Terry Hee, the doubles partner of Kean Hean

Jaslyn Hooi

Loh Kean Yew proud to represent Singapore

For his part, Loh says he’s proud to represent Singapore.

A video by the Badminton World Federation depicted Loh’s journey from Penang to Singapore.

He said he was “excited” to finally represent Singapore at the SEA Games 2015, the year he got his citizenship.

Loh was quoted in The Straits Times (ST) as saying he had no regrets switching his allegiance as he’d spent more than half of his years here, including schooling and national service.

One’s loss is another’s gain

Sometimes it’s easy to look at what one has lost and lament that they’re gone. However, Malaysia has no shortage of badminton talents, including Lee who beat Kean Yew on multiple occasions previously.

Perhaps the grass is greener when the tides turn.

Whatever it is, Loh is Singaporean now and that’s probably all that matters.

