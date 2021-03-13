Long Beach Seafood To Close Kallang Outlet In June

Long Beach Seafood, with over 75 years of history, is among the most famous places for Singaporeans to dine on the delicacies of the sea.

Come June, however, one of its outlets will be shutting for good.

Famous for its bright red signboard and spacious carpark, Long Beach King – located near the Singapore Sports Hub – will close in about 3 months’ time when its lease expires.

Long Beach Kallang outlet will close in Jun 2021

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Long Beach first moved to the location in Kallang in 1985, some 36 years ago.

Some time after, the outlet moved to East Coast after its lease expired.

In 2008, Long Beach King moved back to Kallang, and has been operating there ever since.

However, operations will cease come June when the restaurant shuts for good.

Besides the delicious seafood dishes, long-time customers of the restaurant will certainly miss the huge crimson logo and the spacious carpark outside.

The place was reportedly a popular spot for family gatherings in the 80s and 90s.

4 other outlets remain after closure

If you plan on visiting Long Beach King before its closure, here are the deets you’ll need:

Long Beach King

Address: 220 Stadium Blvd, Singapore 397803

Opening hours: 11am–2.30pm, 5pm–11.15pm daily

Nearest MRT: Mountbatten Station

After the closure in June, Long Beach will still have 4 other outlets islandwide.

Upon closing, all employees currently working at Long Beach King will be transferred to their latest outlet at Robertson Quay, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

You can check out the rest of Long Beach’s outlets here.

Have their signature crab dishes at other outlets

The closure of Long Beach King certainly comes as sad news for customers who have patronised the outlet for decades.

Though the red signboard will be a thing of the past, fans can find comfort in the fact that its signature dishes like chilli and black pepper crab are still available at the remaining outlets.

