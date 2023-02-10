Physical Long-Term Pass Cards No Longer Issued From 27 Feb, Will Be Available Digitally Instead

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Long-Term Pass Cards Will Be Issued Digitally From 27 Feb

From 27 Feb, the Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will no longer issue physical Long-Term Pass (LTP) cards to applicants.

Instead, they will be available digitally on platforms such as the MyICA app, ICA website and FileSG.

Additionally, ICA has also implemented measures to safeguard the security of digital LTPs, such as requiring users to authenticate using Singpass.

ICA to stop issuing physical long-term pass cards from 27 Feb

In a press release on Friday (10 Feb), ICA announced that they will no longer issue physical LTP cards from 27 Feb.

This applies to ICA-issued Long-Term Visit Pass and Student’s Pass, as well as Dependant’s Pass granted by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Instead, LTP holders can access a digital version of their card via the following channels:

MyICA mobile app

MyICA e-Service on ICA website

FileSG

Those with a Singpass account can also view the digital cards via the Singpass app.

Meanwhile, physical LTP cards issued before 27 Feb will remain valid till they expire or are cancelled.

Risk of lost or damaged LTPs is reduced

ICA also listed several benefits that digital LTPs will have over their physical counterparts.

For starters, the issuance of digital LTPs will reduce the need for physical visits to the ICA building since the entire process, from start to end, will be fully digitalized.

Besides that, the risk of lost or damaged LTP will also be reduced as the digital version can be assessed through the holder’s personal devices.

The digital nature of the new LTPs also allows holders to access and download the documents through multiple platforms.

To authenticate the digital LTP, holders can either:

Head to the FileSG portal and scan the QR code on the LTPs or

Upload the LTPs in OA format onto the FileSG portal

Measures to ensure security of digital LTPs

Additionally, ICA has taken several measures to ensure the security of digital LTPs.

For example, those who want to retrieve and download their LTPs will first be required to log in to the MyICA app, ICA website, or FileSG using Singpass.

As for others without a Singpass account, they can log in using their Foreign Identification Number (FIN), date of birth, and unique transaction ID.

Those who need help accessing their digital LTPs can approach family members or local sponsors for help. Otherwise, they may also submit an online form or visit the ICA building for assistance.

