PM Wong’s wife says she became the ‘envy’ of many after watching G-Dragon perform at APEC summit gala

Loo Tze Lui meets First Lady Kim Hye-kyung during South Korea visit

During her visit to South Korea with her husband, Singapore Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong, Loo Tze Lui met with First Lady Kim Hye-kyung for a warm and friendly exchange that touched on women’s empowerment, education, and the growing popularity of Korean culture in Singapore.

The meeting, held on Sunday (2 Nov), took place as both countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

It was the third time the two women had met, following earlier encounters in Kuala Lumpur during the ASEAN Summit and in Gyeongju at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

Ms Kim said she was “very pleased” to meet Ms Loo again in Seoul, adding that it was “especially meaningful to strengthen [their] friendship in this special year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Singapore”.

Bonding over K-food & culture

Ms Loo fondly recalled her time in Gyeongju, describing it as a memorable experience — not least because of her brush with K-pop royalty.

Having attended the APEC summit’s gala dinner on 31 Oct, she joked that she became the “envy of everyone” around her after they heard she had seen G-Dragon perform live, adding that “there’s no one in Singapore who doesn’t know him”.

Ms Loo also spoke about the growing popularity of Korean cuisine in Singapore, mentioning favourites such as japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), kimchi stew, sundubu jjigae (spicy soft tofu stew), and bulgogi (Korean barbecued beef).

In response, Ms Kim presented her with a signed copy of her cookbook as a keepsake of their meeting.

Shared priorities: women, education & family

Their discussion also touched on common priorities between the two nations.

Ms Kim noted Singapore’s strong record of women’s participation in society, while Ms Loo shared that her government supports women’s economic involvement through a range of initiatives.

Both agreed that Singapore and Korea share similar goals in promoting work-life balance and tackling low birth rates.

They also highlighted the importance of nurturing future talent, noting that as resource-scarce nations with high external dependence, both countries place great emphasis on education.

