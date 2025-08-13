Lorry driver goes against traffic flow in KPE tunnel, netizens call out driver’s recklessness

Lorry driver caught going against traffic in KPE tunnel

On Wednesday (13 Aug) at about 2.05am, a lorry driver was seen going against the flow of traffic in a tunnel along Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

Netizens debated how this might have happened, calling the driver out for not adhering to traffic rules.

Footage of the incident shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group shows the lorry on the right-most lane in the KPE tunnel and travelling against the flow of traffic.

The section of the tunnel appeared to be empty of other vehicles at the time of the incident.

Netizens slam driver for recklessness

The footage sparked outrage among netizens, who criticised the driver for failing to abide by the traffic rules.

Many Facebook users speculated how the driver may have ended up in this situation, with one guessing that the driver was not local and hailed from a country with a left-hand drive.

Meanwhile, others suggested that the driver may have been drunk.

Highlighting the safety concerns that come with careless driving, a commentor said that this was a “shortcut road to heaven”.

Most netizens, however, were concerned about the enforcement of traffic rules, questioning if the area is monitored by authorities and if the driver had been penalised for the mistake.

They also demanded that action and enforcement be taken by authorities to deter such dangerous behaviour on the road.

