Rear of lorry catches fire on Sembawang road, 2 sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

Fire engulfs back of lorry in Sembawang, sends thick black smoke as SCDF fights flames

A lorry burst into flames along Admiralty Road West in Sembawang on Sunday (31 Aug), causing a towering fire and sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was swiftly deployed and managed to put out the fire, but two people had to be rushed to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

A passer-by captured the fiery scene on TikTok, showing the rear of the lorry engulfed in towering flames.

Dense smoke could be seen pouring out, while ashes and embers scattered across a nearby grass patch and the road.

In the clip, an SCDF vehicle and two firefighters were seen working to contain the blaze.

SCDF extinguishes blaze, two hospitalised

Responding to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed it was alerted to the fire at around 11am.

The fire involved the lorry’s back compartment, SCDF said.

Firefighters used two Compressed Air Foam backpacks and a water jet to extinguish it.

Two individuals were subsequently taken to Singapore General Hospital for treatment after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to the video’s Original Poster (OP) for more details.

