Motorcyclist injured after burger stall topples onto him from moving lorry on M’sia road

Lorry transporting burger stall loses control while making a turn, stall falls into motorcyclist

A recent freak traffic accident in Kamunting, Perak, resulted in a smash burger of a different kind.

According to Malaysian publication Kosmo!, the incident occurred at roughly 3.30pm on 20 Jan.

The motorcyclist was left injured after a burger stand loaded onto a lorry toppled onto him.

Motorcyclist sustains injuries, driver unharmed

A clip of the accident circulating online showed a lorry transporting a food stall making a turn at an intersection.

Concurrently, two vehicles, a motorcycle and a red Proton Saga, could be seen waiting at the intersecting lane.

As the lorry was making the turn, the food stall it was transporting tipped over, causing it to collapse onto the motorcyclist.

The impact sent the motorcyclist sprawling to the ground, dislodging his helmet in the process.

As the man lay on the ground clutching his head in pain, the stall was seen being dragged along the road before the lorry eventually came to a stop.

Police investigations underway

Taiping district police chief Abdul Malek said that the police were alerted to the incident after dashcam footage went viral on Facebook, reported Malaysian news Malay Mail.

“The lorry driver, however, lost control of the vehicle, causing the burger stall to topple onto the road, hitting the victim and a Proton Saga driven by a 34-year-old woman,” he said.

The police chief added that the lorry was transporting the burger stall from Taiping to Kamunting.

The victim is a 28-year-old firefighter who suffered injuries to his forehead, neck and hands. At the time of writing, he is receiving medical attention at Taiping Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Proton driver escaped unharmed.

Police are currently investigating the case.

