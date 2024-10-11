Lorry overturns on SLE near Mandai, leaves drinks strewn along expressway

Lorry overturns on SLE near Mandai on 11 Oct morning

A lorry overturned along the northbound Seletar Expressway (SLE) near the Mandai Road exit on Friday morning (11 Oct), leaving its load of drinks strewn across the expressway.

The accident, which occurred near Mandai Wildlife Reserve, resulted in the vehicle blocking two of the three lanes on the expressway, according to a member of the PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE Facebook group.

“Many free drinks on the road!” the netizen exclaimed in the post.

In a photo showing the aftermath of the accident, the overturned truck was back on its wheels, but with drinks spilling out from its sides.

While it’s unclear exactly which beverages were involved, they appear to include both canned and bottled varieties.

In a video shared on TikTok, presumably taken after the photo, the spilled drinks and overturned vehicle appear to have been moved to the road shoulder.

Tow trucks and police vehicles were also visible at the scene.

SCDF assistance not required

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 8.55am.

SCDF assistance was not required in the end.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement on the incident.

Featured image adapted from Telegram and TikTok.