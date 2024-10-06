Truck flips on side in Jurong after self-skidding, driver assisting with investigation

Trailer truck flips on its side in Jurong, 1 person injured

A large truck with a trailer flipped on its side in Jurong, leading to a police investigation.

The incident occurred on 3 Oct under Corporation Flyover, where Jurong Port Road leads into Corporation Road.

Video footage of the aftermath was posted on Facebook and showed the trailer tipped to its left, blocking one of the lanes.

The truck itself had fallen over onto the footpath next to the road.

A Traffic Police car and motorcycle cordoned the front and back of the accident site, while various officers investigated the scene.

Another clip in the footage came from the perspective of someone on the ground, seemingly before the police arrived.

From this angle, the video showed that the truck had completely blocked off the footpath.

The person filming also got shots of the huge flipped trailer, taller on its side than the average adult.

The police told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 2.30pm.

They stated that the truck was believed to have self-skidded along the slip road into Corporation Road.

A 40-year-old male truck driver is assisting with the ongoing police investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they assessed a person for minor injuries. The person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Netizens suggest unbalanced cargo load caused accident

Since the posted video did not capture the accident itself, commenters on the post speculated on what could have caused it.

Many assumed the driver had sped when making the turn off the slip road, putting the blame on him.

Another netizen, however, claimed their brother was present and saw the truck flip on its side despite turning slowly.

Someone replied suggesting that the weight in the trailer could have been unbalanced.

One netizen indicated that the police would be able to figure out the cause by checking the cargo load and vehicle speed recorder.

Additionally, they mentioned that commercial vehicles had CCTVs focused on the driver’s seat.

