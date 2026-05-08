Lost 5-year-old girl in Indonesia dances cutely on camera as police search for her parents

Lost young girl dances on camera as police search for her parents

Unlike most young children who would be crying if they were separated from their parents, a five-year-old girl in North Sumatra, Indonesia, was in good spirits despite her circumstances.

Recently, Azkiya Nabila Limbong drew online attention for dancing and even giving a cheeky salute in front of the camera as police filmed a video to search for her parents.

As she did this, a police officer announced that they have found Azkiya and are looking for her parents, Marhaban and Rizky.

Netizens amused by young girl’s antics

Netizens were amused by the young girl’s positive demeanour despite being lost.

One user said that while most children would panic, Azkiya was relaxed as though she felt like she was not in danger.

Some netizens also called her mischievous, as she seemed pleased with herself and was even dancing at the police station.

However, they also praised the child for being calm and giving the police the correct details about herself and her parents, and gave the bright young girl their well-wishes.

A police officer even appeared to be thoroughly amused with Azkiya’s antics, to the point of gifting her a bicycle.

Girl was found walking alone on the highway

According to Indonesian news outlet Bukamata, residents spotted Azkiya walking on the highway on 30 April.

Seeing she was alone, they approached the child and handed her over to the police.

“We immediately secured her and shared information on social media so her parents could be notified immediately,” said Labuhanbatu Police Chief of Security and Public Order Andi Fahri Hasibuan.

Girl couldn’t wait for mother to take her to the market

Later, Azkiya’s mother, Rizky, explained that her daughter left because she couldn’t wait to go to the market.

Ms Rizky added that she had promised her daughter they would go there after school.

“Because she couldn’t wait, this child went out on her own and ended up on the main road,” the police chief stated.

Ms Rizky then learned about Azkiya’s whereabouts through the police’s social media post and immediately went to the station to pick up her daughter.

Responding to comments on her Facebook post regarding the incident, Ms Rizky recalled that she was panicking while her daughter seemed to be cheerful despite being lost.

The mother said the incident has served as a lesson for her and her husband to pay extra attention to their children.

The young girl also reportedly promised not to repeat her actions and apologised to her parents and netizens for worrying them.

Also read: Parents in Thailand discover they forgot their 6-year-old daughter at petrol station after driving 130km away

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Featured image adapted from Rizky Maimunah Sari on Facebook.