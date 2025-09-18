Wallet lost at Jewel Changi carpark returned to owner within 15 mins, netizens praise kind strangers

Two strangers return wallet lost at Jewel Changi carpark, owner’s husband seeks help online to thank them

Losing a wallet usually sparks panic, but for one Singaporean couple, it turned into a heartwarming story of kindness.

After accidentally dropping her wallet at Jewel Changi’s carpark gantry, a woman thought it was gone for good.

But within just 15 minutes, two strangers had tracked down her address and returned it straight to her doorstep.

The remarkable act was shared by the woman’s husband on TikTok, where it drew widespread praise from netizens.

Couple stunned as wallet returned almost immediately

The Original Poster (OP), Mr Saiful Nizam Salleh, explained that his wife lost her wallet at around 6.50pm on Saturday (13 Sept).

By the time they returned to the spot at 7.30pm, the wallet had vanished.

But to their amazement, CCTV footage later revealed that by 7.03pm — barely 13 minutes later — two men had already appeared at their home to return the wallet.

Sharing his gratitude online, Saiful said he hoped to track down the Good Samaritans so he could thank them personally.

Netizens applaud men’s integrity

The post has since garnered almost 5,000 likes and over a hundred comments, with many commenters praising the men for their honesty and swift actions.

One TikTok user expressed pride in seeing such acts of kindness in Singapore.

Others, however, shared less fortunate experiences, including one who claimed S$100 had been spent on their card after they lost a wallet at Suntec City.

Still, many were impressed at how quickly the men managed to find the couple’s address.

Mr Saiful speculated that they might have exited the gantry right after his wife and decided to immediately drive to their home to return the wallet.

Featured image adapted from Africa images on Canva and @saifulnizamsalleh on TikTok.