‘He tries to remember everyone’: Redditors agree Louis Ng shows ‘genuine care & concern’ for residents

Reddit users agree Louis Ng shows ‘genuine care & concern’ for residents

As the 2025 General Election (GE2025) draws nearer, a thread on r/askSingapore has sparked a lively debate about which local politicians truly show “genuine care and concern” for the people they serve.

One name that kept coming up? Louis Ng.

This discussion follows closely after the Member of Parliament (MP) announced his departure from Nee Soon GRC on Tuesday (22 April).

Redditor describes interaction with politicians as ‘touch & go’

The post has attracted nearly 100 comments, with many Singaporeans chiming in to share their own encounters.

According to the original poster (OP), most interactions with politicians felt “touch and go” — quick exchanges where they “exchange pleasantries, take photos and off they go”.

Curious to see if others had similar experiences, the OP asked fellow Redditors to name politicians who’ve shown real heart for their residents.

Louis Ng wins praise for his dedication

Mr Ng quickly became a crowd favourite, with Redditors praising his hands-on approach, responsiveness to residents’ needs, and consistent efforts to improve the estate.

One user fondly recalled how the MP addressed key everyday issues, from minimum paid leave and smoking regulations to animal welfare.

Having served in Nee Soon GRC for a decade, Mr Ng left a strong impression, particularly among residents who appreciated his frequent appearances in the community.

One commenter, a likely Nee Soon resident, mentioned spotting him regularly in Yishun, an area with a large elderly population.

“He genuinely tries to remember everyone he’s met,” another user noted.

Unexpectedly, the admiration for Mr Ng wasn’t limited to Nee Soon — a Redditor from outside his constituency also praised his sincerity, calling him a “genuine” leader.

Other notable mentions included Lim Biow Chuan, Lily Neo, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Sun Xue Ling.

An emotional farewell

On Tuesday (22 April), Mr Ng announced he would not contest in the upcoming GE, becoming emotional as he stepped down from Nee Soon GRC, prompting Minister K. Shanmugam to gently wipe away his tears.

At a press conference near Khatib MRT, Mr Ng, joined by outgoing MPs Carrie Tan and Derrick Goh, explained his decision to prioritise family, saying: “I’ve missed a lot of important milestones in their childhood.”

Later, he posted a farewell video on Facebook, reflecting on his decade as an MP and expressing gratitude to his team and residents.

“I’m leaving, but this is not goodbye,” he said, sharing plans to return to the non-profit sector. “Until my last breath, I will continue my efforts to build a more caring, compassionate, and inclusive Singapore.”

Also read: Louis Ng gets emotional while announcing he’s stepping away from politics, Shanmugam wipes his tears

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Louis Ng Kok Kwang on Facebook and Facebook.