LTA detects 44 active mobility offences & impounds 21 non-compliant devices in Sept 2025

LTA detected active mobility offences & impounded non-compliant devices after islandwide operations
Following a series of enforcement operations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) identified 44 active mobility offences and impounded 21 non-compliant devices in the month of September.
LTA announced the figures in a social media post on Thursday (16 Oct).
‘Key offences’ detected include users riding PAB without proper registration plates
According to LTA, “key offences” detected include:
- Using Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs) with improper registration plates.
- Riding or keeping non-compliant devices.
According to LTA’s Active Mobility Act (AMA), riders are required to have a registration plate on the rear of their PABs.
Those found using improper or obscured PAB number plates face a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both, for the first offence.
Meanwhile, users found using non-compliant devices on paths can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
LTA steps up enforcement efforts against non-compliant AMDs
Earlier in July, LTA shared that they had detected 232 active mobility offences in the two preceding months.
Officers also impounded 151 non-compliant AMDs during the period.
Additionally, some were found riding bicycles without working handbrakes.
Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.