LTA engineer seen harshly reprimanding & striking migrant worker apologises, counselled by agency

LTA engineer filmed berating migrant worker sparks debate over enforcement methods

A video of a Land Transport Authority (LTA) engineer berating and striking a migrant worker with a licence card has drawn widespread criticism online.

The clip, shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Sunday (24 Aug), shows the engineer reprimanding the worker at 601A Tanah Merah Coast Road for not wearing a seatbelt.

Dressed in a white helmet and vest bearing the LTA logo, the man can be seen reviewing the worker’s licence while warning he would “break” the card.

He then strikes the worker on the head with the card before waving it repeatedly in his face.

When the worker remains silent, the engineer tosses the card to the ground.

Netizens divided over enforcement approach

The video quickly sparked a heated debate among netizens.

Some defended the engineer, stressing the importance of road safety and the need for strict enforcement.

Others criticised his actions as an “abuse of enforcement power”, arguing that resorting to physical behaviour was unprofessional and unacceptable, regardless of the worker’s safety lapse.

While most agreed that failing to wear a seatbelt is a serious offence, many also called for accountability and disciplinary measures against the engineer.

LTA engineer counselled after incident

On Monday (25 Aug), LTA said in a Facebook post that it is aware of the incident involving one of its engineers and a contractor’s staff.

“While the engineer was addressing safety lapses at the worksite, the manner in which he did so was inappropriate. We do not condone such behaviour,” the agency stated.

LTA added that the engineer has been counselled and reminded of the standards of conduct expected of all staff.

He has since expressed regret for his actions and apologised to the worker involved.

“We take this matter seriously and will continue to reinforce the need for respectful and professional behaviour when upholding safety standards,” LTA concluded.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.