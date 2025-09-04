LTA books 105 vehicles for parking offences at Jurong East, Holland Village & Yishun

LTA books 105 vehicles for illegal parking as enforcement intensifies

Last week, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) booked 105 vehicles for illegal parking offences at Jurong East, Holland Village, and Yishun in a targeted enforcement operation.

The violations included parking on roads with continuous white lines or unbroken yellow lines, on footways and in “No Parking” zones, and in locations that obstruct access for other road users, such as entrances, exits, or pedestrian paths.

Parking is defined as stopping a vehicle other than for the immediate purpose of picking up or dropping off passengers, goods, or luggage.

A vehicle is considered parked even if the driver remains inside or the engine is running.

Up to S$300 fine for first-time offenders

Penalties vary depending on the type of violation and the vehicle involved.

First-time offenders may be fined up to S$300, while repeat offenders face higher fines and possible demerit points.

The LTA emphasised that enforcement against illegal parking will continue and urged drivers to use designated parking spaces.

Detailed parking regulations can be found on the OneMotoring website.

Traffic Police & LTA conduct 3-day enforcement blitz

This operation follows a recent three-day island-wide operation conducted jointly with the Traffic Police, which focused on traffic and vehicle-related offences, particularly among commercial vehicle drivers.

During the blitz, the Traffic Police issued 121 summonses for offences including speeding, using mobile devices while driving, failing to keep left, unsecured loads, and missing speed limiter labels on heavy vehicles.

The LTA also detected 93 violations, including seven overloaded vehicles and 19 excluded vehicles travelling on expressways without a permit.

17 heavy vehicles were found without the required labels for speed limiters, which are safety devices that restrict maximum speed to reduce the risk and severity of accidents.

Heavy vehicles with a maximum laden weight (MLW) above 12,000kg must be fitted with speed limiters, and the labels must be clearly displayed on the windscreen.

Those with an MLW between 3,501kg and 12,000kg are also required to meet upcoming installation deadlines, with the first deadline on 1 Jan 2026.

