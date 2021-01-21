Food Delivery Rider Uses PMA With Handicapped Label, They’re Supposed To Be For People With Mobility Issues

If you live in Yishun or visited the estate lately, you might have seen a curious sight.

A woman has been sighted riding both a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) and Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) on the roads, apparently delivering food.

Source, Source

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), that’s not allowed, and they’ve caught the woman and impounded her device.

Source

They also noted that she was able bodied.

Rider flagged in viral video in Dec

The rider was flagged on the road in a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on 13 Dec.

A bag in Foodpanda’s distinctive pink colour is always seen attached to the back of the PAB.

Source

In the video, the female rider is seen going straight across a T-junction in her PAB, despite the traffic light being green for motorists turning right.

Source

According to commentors on the YouTube video, she’s usually plying the roads in Yishun and Sembawang, and can also be found riding on the sidewalk, honking at pedestrians.

Source

In the video, she also appears to make a rude gesture with her finger to a motorist who follows her.

Source

PAB rider pushes barrier away in mall

In another video posted by SG Road Vigilante, said to be taken on 16 Dec, a woman riding a PAB can be seen riding outside what is allegedly Northpoint City.

This time, the Foodpanda bag attached to her PAB can be clearly seen. According to the video, the number on her rear registration plate is the same as the PAB in the previous video.

This time, she’s on a walkway and she encounters a barrier, but that doesn’t deter her.

Source

She simply uses the PAB to push the barrier away, despite the quizzical look of another rider.

Source

After removing both barriers, she continues on her merry way down the walkway.

Source

We’re not sure her actions are a good idea, considering the barrier is there for a reason – possibly to prevent people from escaping SafeEntry.

Also, while PABs can be ridden on the road, we don’t think they’ve allowed to be ridden on the walkway outside a mall.

PMA seen out and about on the road

The 3rd video, posted on Wednesday (20 Jan), features a compilation of clips, this time of a PMA – which is supposed to be ridden by those unable to walk or have walking difficulties.

It’s seen making its rounds in what is said to be Yishun, Canberra and Sembawang, all the while with a Foodpanda bag attached to it.

In one clip, the PMA can be seen on the walkway outside a mall.

Source

In another clip, the female rider can be seen waiting to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing. She’s not wearing a mask either.

Source

In another photo, the PMA is clearly seen riding on the road, when PMAs aren’t allowed to do that.

Source

In response to the videos, some netizens have called on the LTA or the police to catch her.

LTA alerted to PMA on road

It seems those who wanted the rider to be caught have had their prayers answered.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (21 Jan), the LTA said that they were alerted to someone riding a PMA on the road.

As this isn’t allowed, they have since apprehended her.

Source

They also impounded her device.

Source

Looks like she may not be seen in action for awhile.

PMA has handicapped sticker in front

Here’s the clincher – from the photo of her PMA, a handicapped sticker can clearly be seen pasted in front.

Source

However, the woman is able-bodied, the LTA said.

Thus, she can’t say that she didn’t know that she wasn’t supposed to ride the PMA.

Rule breachers face fine & jail

The LTA reminded the public that PMAs are for the use of those with mobility issues, to help them travel more freely.

Able-bodied people shouldn’t abuse them, they added.

Source

People who ride PMAs on roads will face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to 3 months, or both.

LTA has clear guidelines for riders

As there’s a variety of devices out there that help people move around outdoors, some may be confused as to which they can use for what purpose.

However, the LTA has released clear guidelines for riders of bikes, Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs), PABs and PMAs.

Source

Thus, there’s no excuse for not knowing what you can or cannot do.

Let’s ride responsibly and legally, so that we can contribute to making Singapore a safe place to get around.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and Facebook.