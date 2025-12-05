LTA deploys new speed measurement device, 18 mobility devices impounded with its aid

Speed measurement device targets active mobility devices modified to exceed speed limit

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has deployed a new speed measurement device (SMD) to detect active mobility devices that have been modified to surpass speed limits.

In just one month of operation, the agency impounded 18 devices with the help of the new SMD.

LTA develop new speed measurement device in partnership with Temasek Polytechnic

LTA shared the effectiveness of the new SMD in a Facebook post on Thursday (4 Dec).

Developed in partnership with Temasek Polytechnic, the SMD has been in use in LTA’s operations over the past month.

Throughout the one-month period, the SMD uncovered 246 offences, including riding or keeping non-compliant devices.

91 devices were also impounded, 18 of which were detected using the new SMD’s speed detection capabilities.

In its Facebook post, LTA took the opportunity to remind users of the speed limit for different devices:

Personal mobility devices and power-assisted bicycles: 25km/h

Personal mobility aids: 10km/h

LTA also cautioned the public against modifying their device’s motor hub with third-party or non-original components.

Came shorlty after LTA operation targeting non-compliant AMDs in HDB estates

Last month, LTA impounded 30 non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDS) during an islandwide enforcement operation targeting HDB estates.

The operation took place in common areas such as carparks, HDB corridors, and void decks.

Also read: LTA seizes over 600 non-compliant AMDs, catches 8 retailers selling unsafe mobility devices

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.