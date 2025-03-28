Ex-Lululemon MBS sales assistant transfers almost S$30K in false refunds to himself, gets 6 months’ jail

Ex-Lululemon MBS sales assistant transfers almost S$30K from 64 false refunds to himself

Over eight months, a former sales assistant who worked at Lululemon’s outlet in Marina Bay Sands transferred nearly S$30,000 worth of false refunds into his personal bank accounts.

24-year-old Tang Hou Wai Xavian pleaded guilty to an amalgamated charge of cheating and was sentenced to six months’ jail, CNA reported.

Ex-Lululemon sales assistant processes 64 false refunds

Between 17 April and 18 Dec 2023, Tang processed a total of 64 refunds for products amounting to S$28,342. He then transferred the money to his own bank accounts during his shifts.

The transactions were fraudulent — no customers had requested refunds and no items were returned to Lululemon.

Tang’s offences came to light in Jan 2024 when Lululemon’s asset protection department discovered that Tang had processed multiple refunds without any guest profile attached.

Tang admitted to processing the false refunds in a statement to Lululemon last February. The company’s human resource manager subsequently lodged a police report against him.

Ex-Lululemon sales assistant allegedly used money for university fees

Tang claimed he used the money to pay for his university fees but has since returned the full amount.

On Thursday (27 Mar), Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei sought a jail term of between seven and eight months.

While the amount taken was significant, District Judge Tan Jen Tse noted that full compensation had been made.

For cheating, Tang could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

